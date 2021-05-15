Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,730 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $131,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

