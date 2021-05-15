Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,147 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Citigroup worth $104,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

