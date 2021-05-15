Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.0% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $373,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $315.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.80. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $204.12 and a one year high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

