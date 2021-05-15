Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Starbucks worth $99,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average is $104.73. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

