Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $119.98 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,620 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Novartis worth $119,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 958,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,891,000 after acquiring an additional 96,024 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $88.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

