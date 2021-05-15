Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $124.52 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $124,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $209.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $196.70 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

