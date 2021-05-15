Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $274.98 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,298,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,901 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Visa worth $274,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $226.94 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

