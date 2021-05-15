Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $51.12 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $51,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Unilever by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Unilever by 28,565.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 128,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,211,000.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

UL stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $60.59. 1,304,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,697. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

