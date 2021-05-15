Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $58.76 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $58,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. 17,078,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,900,137. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

