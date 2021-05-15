Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $95.04 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,310 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $95,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $246.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.