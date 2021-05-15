Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 796,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $95,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

ABT stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.73. The stock has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

