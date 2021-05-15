Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 120,752 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,752 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $50,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,328,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $951,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $938,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,600,000 after buying an additional 67,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,323 shares of company stock worth $7,792,306. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,225. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.