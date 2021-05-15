Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 22,002 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,002 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $52,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $493.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,283. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.14. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $218.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

