Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 4,657 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Anthem worth $54,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $393.93. 677,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,697. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Truist raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

