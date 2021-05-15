Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $61,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $24.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $647.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $638.99 and a 200 day moving average of $533.80. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $290.10 and a 52-week high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

