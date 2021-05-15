Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,071 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of salesforce.com worth $133,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $217.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.33 and a 200 day moving average of $228.46. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $166.18 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.