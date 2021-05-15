Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $51,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $12.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $833.38. The stock had a trading volume of 362,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,251. The firm has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $808.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $769.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $511.19 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $38,077,471. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

