Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 13,298 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $79,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $286.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $293.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.75 and a 200 day moving average of $248.09.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

