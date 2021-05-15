Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 30,607 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,607 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $94,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $459.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.35 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $180.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

