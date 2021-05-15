Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 47,487 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,739 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 47,487 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of NXP Semiconductors worth $82,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,250 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $101,324,000 after buying an additional 230,498 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $5,825,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $192.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $89.33 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.93. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,758 shares of company stock worth $9,480,762 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

