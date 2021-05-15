Navcoin Price Down 25.2% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001103 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $37.95 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005963 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053114 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,700,526 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

