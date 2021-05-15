Neblio Price Hits $2.47 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00005006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $43.11 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00068339 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00042075 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014048 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,872,296 coins and its circulating supply is 17,481,520 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.