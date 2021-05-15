Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLTX shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,697 shares of company stock worth $338,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

