NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $61.61 million and $5.26 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00088001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.94 or 0.01107884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00065073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00113861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.