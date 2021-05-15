Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s 4th Largest Position

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 4.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

NFLX traded up $6.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $493.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $522.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $218.76 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.