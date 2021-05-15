Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist dropped their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix stock traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $493.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,283. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $522.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

