Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $6,825,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,437,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 101.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

