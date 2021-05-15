Neutron Price Tops $0.0108 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Neutron has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutron has a market capitalization of $424,369.66 and $28.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars.

