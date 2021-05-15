New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 7.0% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 193,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,463 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,762 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.55 and its 200 day moving average is $230.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.