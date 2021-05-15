News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,461 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.10% of News worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 1,680.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in News by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 115,904 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

NWS stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

