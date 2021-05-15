News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,297,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,138,263 shares during the period. News accounts for approximately 4.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 2.76% of News worth $414,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. News’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

