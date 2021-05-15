Newscrypto (NWC) Market Cap Reaches $244.83 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003194 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $244.83 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00092013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.78 or 0.00529837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.51 or 0.00229803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005130 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $556.41 or 0.01157090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.49 or 0.01215480 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,025 coins and its circulating supply is 159,393,378 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.