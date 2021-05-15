Newton (NEW) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $19.57 million and $2.46 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00093739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.14 or 0.00515694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00235215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005118 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.06 or 0.01153937 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $577.13 or 0.01224082 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

