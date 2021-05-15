NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

NXE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 2.15.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

