NEXT.coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,425.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.84 or 0.02557075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.43 or 0.00678660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00068641 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000878 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003543 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

