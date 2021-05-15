NextDAO Market Capitalization Tops $17.78 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 245.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 181.4% against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market cap of $17.78 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00092146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $257.56 or 0.00532577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00088825 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019991 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.87 or 0.00231311 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,986,251,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,946,019,555 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

