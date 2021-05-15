NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will announce sales of $5.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 billion and the highest is $5.13 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $20.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $21.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $23.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

