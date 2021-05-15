NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.12 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,440,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

