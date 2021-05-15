NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) vs. Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Financial Review

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NextGen Healthcare and Asure Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare 2 3 4 0 2.22 Asure Software 0 0 3 0 3.00

NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $21.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.37%. Asure Software has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.31%. Given Asure Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asure Software is more favorable than NextGen Healthcare.

Volatility and Risk

NextGen Healthcare has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Asure Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Asure Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare $540.24 million 2.32 $7.50 million $0.59 31.64 Asure Software $73.15 million 2.10 $30.00 million $0.33 24.45

Asure Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextGen Healthcare. Asure Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextGen Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare 1.80% 11.28% 6.57% Asure Software 46.12% -0.48% -0.20%

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Asure Software on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; NextGen Office, a cloud-based EHR and PM solution; NextGen Mobile; and NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions. In addition, it provides population health solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Management, and NextGen Population Health Performance Management; and patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Patient Portal, NextGen Self Scheduling, NextGen Patient Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits solutions. Further, the company offers NextGen Connect Integration Engine, NextGen Health Data Hub, and NextGen Share interoperability solutions; managed services, including NextGen Managed Cloud and NextGen Revenue Cycle Management Services; professional services; and client service and support. It serves managed service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides HR services that offers services ranging from an online compliance library and on-demand call center for various HR questions to outsourced HR function. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

