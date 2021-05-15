Nexus 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. Nexus has a total market cap of $97.09 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexus has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002795 BTC on major exchanges.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,535,851 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

