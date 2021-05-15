Nexus Hits Market Cap of $92.96 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $92.96 million and approximately $476,014.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexus has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,540,506 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

