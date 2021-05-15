NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $13.46 million and $359,748.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00088886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00019963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.96 or 0.01134234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00066790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00114592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00061582 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

