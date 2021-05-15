NFTLootBox Hits Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $606,407.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $77.91 or 0.00157550 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

