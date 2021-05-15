NFTLootBox Price Tops $76.38 on Top Exchanges (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $76.38 or 0.00157788 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $544,290.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00091413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.12 or 0.00527037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00232547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.10 or 0.01155017 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.26 or 0.01215249 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.