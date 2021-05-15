NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NKE. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $135.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.22. NIKE has a 1 year low of $84.88 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

