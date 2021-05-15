Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,458,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of NIO worth $168,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in NIO by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIO by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in NIO by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in NIO by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.