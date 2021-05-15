NIX (NIX) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, NIX has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $16.01 million and approximately $82,102.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,100,968 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

