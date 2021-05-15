Noir Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $965.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $616,137.88 and approximately $965.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00075454 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.39 or 0.00330870 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00030491 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,481,207 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.