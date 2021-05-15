Nord Finance Tops One Day Volume of $3.77 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.92 or 0.00012013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00098991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.00546604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00237058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005321 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.69 or 0.01204473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $591.67 or 0.01200394 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,384,622 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.