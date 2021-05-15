Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Northern Trust posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Northern Trust stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.17. The company had a trading volume of 822,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $121.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average is $98.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,583,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

